Teamsters sign contract with UNFI food distributor

A threatened strike by the Teamsters union against a wholesale food distributor has been averted.

Members of Teamsters Local 445 ratified a collective bargaining agreement with UNFI, a distributor serving regional supermarket chains including Whole Foods, Stop & Shop and Foodtown. The union had warned that it would go on strike over allegations that UNFI failed to provide adequate Covid-19 protection for its workers.

According to a statement issued by the union, UNFI provided an improved contract offer that encompassed better wages and improved work schedules. Members of Local 445, which voted to strike last week, ratified the contract.

“Our members stood together in solidarity and were able to win substantial pay increases over the life of the contract and a quicker rise to top pay,” said Dan Maldonado, President of Teamsters Local 445. “But you cannot put a price on health and safety. The Teamsters continue to demand that UNFI comply fully with state and CDC regulations on social distancing, provision of PPE, cleaning and sanitization of equipment like our trucks after each shift. We hope we can sign a letter of agreement with the company that will bring them up to par.”