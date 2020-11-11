Sears to close White Plains store in February

The last Sears store in Westchester has announced it will be closing on Feb. 21, 2021.

The Sears at the White Plains Galleria has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the New York Department of Labor announcing its decision to cease operations. Both the Sears retail store and its adjacent automotive center will be shut, with 59 employees losing their jobs.

Sears Holding Corp., the parent company for the Sears and Kmart chains, filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2018. The company was acquired by Transformco in February 2019 and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2019. In both bankruptcy filings, Sears announced plans to close unprofitable locations.

The closing of the White Plains store follows the shutting of Sears locations at the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers, The Shops at Nanuet, the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights, Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Danbury Fair Mall. The last Sears store operating in the region is at the Newburgh Mall.