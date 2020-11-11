13 Fairfield County towns receiving state funding for infrastructure improvements

Thirteen Fairfield County municipalities are among 94 small towns across Connecticut that will share a total of $11 million in state funding for various infrastructure improvement projects.

The grants are being made through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP); this is the first time since 2016 that the state has awarded STEAP funding.

The governor said that he reinstated the program in an effort to support Connecticut’s municipalities while implementing projects that will give a boost to the economy and help in their response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

For the new round of funding, he introduced a special Covid-19 provision to support towns with expenditures related to their ongoing response to the pandemic, including for new construction, expansion, renovation, or replacement of existing facilities.

“Simply put, some of our small towns need to modernize their infrastructure so that we can support efforts to grow the economy, but lack the property tax base they need to fully fund these projects on their own,” Lamont said. “The state can and should do what we can to help with these costs as these small towns drive tourism, honor our deep and celebrated history, and provide us with family-friendly getaways that are part of the New England experience.”

STEAP grants are coordinated by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management, and are administered by the appropriate state agencies depending on the specific project involved.

Under state law, STEAP grants can only be used for capital projects. These include projects focused on new construction, expansion, renovation, or replacement for an existing facility or facilities. Project costs can include the cost of land, design, engineering, architectural planning, and contract services needed to complete the project.

Towns selected for an award are required to execute a contract with the state agency assigned to administer their grant before they incur any project-related expenditures.

Fairfield County projects approved in the new round include: