Pair of announcers among 15 laid off by WWE

A pair of long-time announcers are among 15 people reportedly laid off by WWE as it continues to navigate the financial challenges of Covid-19.

Jerry Soto, the Stamford wrestling firm’s Spanish-language announcer since 2011, and SmackDown ring announcer Tony Chimel, who had been with WWE since 1991, were among those cut.

While Chimel had been working behind the scenes as a production manager for the past couple of years, Soto had been announcing the international RAW and SmackDown shows until he was furloughed earlier this year.

“Officially I don’t have a job,” Soto said in a statement to Spanish-language publication Súper Luchas, translated through Google. “I take a little of your time to tell you that I have been on temporary layoff (furlough) since April. Now, the time has come to get another job, preferably acting. I write it here so that you have me in mind with employment opportunities. Thanks for your time.

“It is not the end, but another beginning,” Soto continued. “If you’ve lost your job too, patience, joy and strength, and everyone, a sanitized hug!”

Others let go were “logistical and behind-the-scenes staff,” according to reports.

WWE has not commented on the reports.