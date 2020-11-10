Bridgeport marina owner pleads guilty to boat scuttling scheme

The owner of a Bridgeport marina, along with an employee and a client, have each pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally scuttling sailboats and motorboats in the Long Island Sound.

John Magness, owner of the Bluefish Cove Marina, was seeking to sell property in 2018 when he engaged Carlos Santos in a scheme to sink several vessels in the Long Island Sound without a permit. Santos had unpaid dockage fees at the marina, which Magness agreed to waive for his cooperation in the plan.

Investigators identified five vessels that were scuttled between Bridgeport’s Black Rock Harbor and the Pennfield Reef Lighthouse between October 2018 and April 2019. Peter Albrecht, an employee of the marina, was cited by investigators as being a part of this plan.

The three defendants each pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of navigable waters by sinking a vessel, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of one year and a fine of up to $100,000. The defendants have been released pending sentencing.