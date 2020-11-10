Survey: 51% of Americans left their job over past year

Roughly half of American workers have left their job during the past year, according to the newly published 2020 Talent Retention Report published by iHire. However, more than half of those who left their job did not exit voluntarily.

The report, which polled 2,871 adults during September, found 51.1% of respondents saying farewell to their workplace during the previous 12 months, with 24.9% leaving on their own accord and 26.2% losing their jobs due to furloughs and layoffs related to the Covid-19 pandemic. For respondents who were currently employed, 18.8% stated they were “very satisfied” with their current or most recent employer, while 31.9% were “somewhat satisfied” and 29.6% were “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.”

Among the chief reasons for those who left their jobs voluntarily, 15.8% cited unsatisfactory wages, 11.7% complained about a stressful workload, 11.5% believed there were few opportunities for growth or advancement and 7% found themselves out of sync with their employers’ values.

Two-thirds of the respondents admitted that they considered changing career paths during the past 12 months, but obstacles have stopped many from following this path: 35.3% worried about the financial risks that could occur in a career switch while 22.8% were unsure about which career path to follow and 19.5% could not find opportunities in the new careers they desired.

As for those who are willing to stay at their current job, 50% were hoping for a raise to help keep them at their company while 25.7% were eager for a healthier work/life balance and 25.4% sought career advancement opportunities.