Waveny LifeCare Network to merge with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County

Wilton-based Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County (VNHFC) and New Canaan-based Waveny LifeCare Network (WLN) have announced a letter of intent to combine their home care and hospice operations.

The formal affiliation agreement is expected by signed by the end of the year, pending due diligence, regulatory and board approvals. Under the terms of the agreement, VNHFC will initially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of WLN, with plans to explore a formal merger with the WLN affiliate Waveny Home Healthcare at a later date.

Sharon Bradley, president and CEO of VNHFC, will continue to serve as the organization’s administrator merger plans have been finalized and will join the WLN Board. Russell R. Barksdale Jr. will continue to serve as president and CEO of WLN and and all of its divisions and subsidiaries.

“We believe that, combined, the two organizations will better meet the growing healthcare needs and preferences for residents throughout Fairfield County,” said Kathleen A. Corbet, WLN’s chairwoman. “We are delighted to be moving forward to bring together two of the best-known organizations for compassionate excellence in healthcare services in Fairfield County.”