Foxwoods offers special gaming floor for 55+ gamblers

In what is believed to be a first for the gaming industry, Foxwoods Resort Casino is setting aside one of its floors exclusively for gamblers ages 55 and older.

Starting today and running every weekend through November, Foxwoods’ Rainmaker Casino will cater only to the 55+ crowd from 10 a.m. to midnight. The casino stated it would include “special entertainment offerings for guests” that include a DJ spinning 1980s tunes between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, complimentary cocktails and prize giveaways of Reagan-era novelties including Rubik’s cubes and leg warmers.

“As part of our commitment to providing an unmatched experience for our guests, we are thrilled to introduce this new offering for guests ages 55 and older,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ interim CEO and senior vice president of resort operations. “The safety of our loyal patrons has been our number one priority since reopening on June 1, and we are excited to offer them this exclusive experience where they can relax and play in a safe, frequently sanitized environment.”