Teamsters threaten strike against grocery store distributor

Many grocery stores in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey might face operational disruptions from a strike by members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The union is targeting UNFI, a wholesale food distributor, with claims that it is not taking Covid-19 safety protocols seriously and is putting the health of Teamster members who work for the company at risk. The Teamsters alleged that UNFI failed to provide workers with protective equipment and sanitizing tools, with many employees being forced to supply their own equipment and cleaning supplies.

More than 120 Teamster delivery drivers at UNFI in the Hudson Valley, represented by Teamsters Local Union 445, have voted to strike, but the union has yet to formally call for a job walkout. UNFI’s clients include the Whole Foods, Stop & Shop and Foodtown chains.

“UNFI’s efforts to circumvent Covid-19 safety regulations in New York shows contempt for our communities, for public health officials and elected leaders, and especially their own essential workers, all of whom have struggled for eight months to contain the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dan Maldonado, president of Teamsters Local 445.

“UNFI should be doing everything it can to keep families safe at Thanksgiving,” he continued, “but we’re worried that the company’s negligence could contribute to Covid-19 spikes, and UNFI workers are ready to do whatever it takes to protect our communities, especially as we enter the holiday season.”

The Teamsters added their union represents approximately 3,700 UNFI workers in 17 states that could honor picket line extensions within this region.