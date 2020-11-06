Connecticut Distributors Inc. leases industrial warehouse in Stratford

Connecticut Distributors Inc. has leased the industrial warehouse facility at 280 Garfield Ave. in Stratford for an undisclosed amount.

The 27,156-square-foot building will be used for storage and distribution, according to Bill Steindl, the firm’s director of business logistics.

“Our business has been steadily growing over the last few years as we have attracted more suppliers to distribute their brand,” Steindl said. “CDI continues to invest in our infrastructure with this larger second warehouse, along with major upgrades to our conveyor system located at our main Stratford facility” at 333 Lordship Blvd.

The company is one of the largest wine and spirits distributors in the state.

The building had been originally built and occupied by Kaster Movers and more recently by a recreational business. It had been vacated in August and placed on the market for lease by Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein, who negotiated the lease with Sean Cahill of Avison Young, who represented CDI.