Major health care systems to be honored at BCW Nov. 9 event

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) will be celebrating health care heroes at its annual dinner on Monday, Nov. 9, which will be a virtual event this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Using the theme “Resilience and Reflection,” the event will honor four of the major health care systems in the New York Metropolitan area that have a significant presence in Westchester. Two community hospitals in Yonkers will receive special honors.

The four health care systems to be honored are Montefiore Health Systems; NewYork Presbyterian; Northwell Health; and Westchester Medical Center Health Network. They will be presented with the BCW’s Global Citizenship Award.

Accepting on behalf of their organizations will be the president and CEO of each system: Philip O. Ozuah of Montefiore Health Systems; Steven J. Corwin of NewYork Presbyterian; Michael J. Dowling of Northwell Health; and Michael D. Israel of Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

Special recognition will be given to St. John’s Riverside Hospital and its president and CEO Ronald Corti, and Saint Joseph’s Medical Center and its president and CEO Michael J. Spicer.

“It’s been a challenging year for our health care professionals fighting Covid-19, but they have risen to the moment with the spirit that we have all come to expect of New Yorkers,” said Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the BCW. “These fearless, dedicated and highly skilled health care professionals fought on the front lines against this deadly virus, risking their personal safety to ensure the continued health of our communities.”

Among those participating in video segments will be Maggie Timoney, president and CEO Heineken USA; Linda Kirkpatrick, president, U.S. Issuers at Mastercard; Kathy Halas, executive director of the Child Care Council of Westchester; Michelle A. Nicholas, executive director of Girls Inc. Westchester; Tom Gabriel, president and CEO of United Way of Westchester and Putnam; Donnovan Beckford, CEO and executive director of Westchester Community Opportunity Program Inc. (WestCOP); Allison Madison, president of Madison Approach Staffing Inc.; Sarah Jones Maturo, president of RM Friedland; co-founders Dwayne Norris and Alex Alvarez of Soulful Synergy; and Donvill Collins, president and CEO of Veekast.

For sponsorship information contact Amanda DePalma at adepalma@thebcw.org and to register visit thebcw.org.