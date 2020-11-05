Genpact jettisoning 185 Stamford employees

Professional services firm Genpact plans to lay off 185 employees from its Stamford office at the end of the year.

While the company, whose headquarters are in New York City, did not specify Covid-19 as the cause of the layoffs, it said that most of the affected employees work from home, rather than at its One Harbor Point Square facility at 2200 Atlantic St., because of the coronavirus.

Most of those scheduled to be laid off on Dec. 31 are in management, including 37 assistant vice presidents, 12 vice presidents and one senior vice president.

In the meantime, Genpact today released its latest quarterly results, which reported revenues of $936 million – ahead of expectations – and earnings per share that outperformed analysts’ expectations by 13%.