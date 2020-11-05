Pet Valu retail chain to shutter all 358 U.S. stores

Pet Valu Inc., a retailer offering pet food and supplies plus dog washing and grooming services, said it will shut down all U.S. operations due to the economic trauma created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company operates 358 stores and warehouses in the Northeast and Midwest plus a U.S. corporate office in Wayne, Pennsylvania. No timeline has been set for the closing of stores, although purchases can no longer be made on its U.S. e-commerce site.

The parent company, Pet Valu Canada, has not been impacted by the pandemic and will continue operating its approximately 600 stores and e-commerce site in the Canadian market.

“The Pet Valu U.S. team is proud to have met the needs of our devoted pet lover customers in the U.S. for more than 25 years,” said Jamie Gould, Pet Valu’s recently appointed chief restructuring officer.

“However, the company’s stores have been significantly impacted by the protracted Covid-19-related restrictions. After a thorough review of all available alternatives, we made the difficult but necessary decision to commence this orderly wind down.”

Within Fairfield County, Pet Valu has stores in Bethel, Danbury, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford and Trumbull. Across the New York border, Pet Value stores are in Bedford Hills, Briarcliff Manor, Hartsdale, Mahopac, Patterson, West Haverstraw and Yorktown Heights.