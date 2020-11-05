Barbarie’s Black Angus Grill to open in Danbury Fair mall

Barbarie’s Black Angus Grill is opening a new location at the Danbury Fair mall.

The family owned restaurant will be moving into the space previously occupied by Brio Tuscan Grill that closed this spring. The new location will seat up to 500 patrons and Barabie’s is hosting a job fair this week, with an opening planned for the end of the month.

“My concept there is going to be roasted fresh meats – we’re going to roast prime rib, roast turkey, organic chickens and then we are going to use that meat on salads and homemade bread, and make it a real comfortable place to come and have a great meal, and a very healthy meal,” said owner Tommy Barbarie in an interview with The Newtown Bee.

This will be the second Danbury location for Barbarie’s, which has operated a restaurant at 5 Eagle Road since June 2012.