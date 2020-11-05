Ex-Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera lists Rye mansion at $4M

The Rye mansion owned by former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera has been listed for $3.995 million.

The 1.17-acre property at 1 Brook View Lane is home to a 13,050-square-foot residence featuring nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, one half-bath, a four-car garage, a butler’s pantry, a home theater, a billliard’s room, a gym space and an outdoor pool.

The home was built in 2006 and Rivera bought the property for $5.7 million. Rivera told The Wall Street Journal that he is selling the residence because his children have grown and he is looking to take advantage of the sellers’ market environment in the Westchester housing scene.