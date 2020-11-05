Voters approve expansion of Palisades Center mall

Voters in Clarkstown have approved a referendum that enables an expansion of the Palisades Center mall.

Since its opening in 1996, the mall was limited to 1.854 million square feet in gross leasable area. The referendum will allow the addition of approximately 236,000 square feet gross leasable, mostly via empty space on the mall’s fourth floor, and the development of approximately 242,000 square feet outside of the current structure.

A 2002 referendum to expand the mall was rejected by voters in a 2-1 majority. This time around, the town board unanimously supported the proposed expansion and the referendum was approved by Clarkstown residents, with a current unofficial tally at 18,529 to 12,873. However, any specific expansion by the mall’s owners, Pyramid Management Group of Syracuse, will still need the approval of the town’s planning board.