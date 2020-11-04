Dems appear to do well in Westchester and Fairfield but, like Trump-Biden, final results will take time

Dems appear to do well in Westchester and Fairfield but, like Trump-Biden,...

It was a fairly solid night for state Democrats in both New York and Connecticut, while the official result of the presidential tilt between Donald Trump and Joe Biden may not be known for days.

Slow vote tallying also has left the results of a number of Westchester and Fairfield county campaigns unknown at this time.

Those who expected Biden gliding into the White House were again stumped by incumbent Trump’s strong showing in several states that Democrats believed they had a chance of flipping – at least so far. This morning Biden unofficially leads Trump in the popular vote. Some 2.2 million voted for third-party or write-in candidates.

In the Electoral College, Biden leads 224-213; it takes 270 to win the White House.

Some 25 million votes are still waiting to be counted, with eyes on such uncalled states as Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Georgia (16), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15), Arizona (11), Wisconsin (10), and Nevada (6) all remaining too close to call.

Arizona and Wisconsin, where Biden presently leads, are expected to conclude their count-voting today, as is Georgia, where Trump is ahead. Michigan, where Trump also leads, could finalize its results as early as this evening.

But the picture grows cloudier in other states. North Carolina is accepting any ballots that were postmarked yesterday until Nov. 12, roughly the same time that Nevada is expected to wrap up its tallying. Officials in the biggest unclaimed prize, Pennsylvania, say they expect to have most of those votes counted by Friday.

Each state has different rules about allowing recounts; the recount deadline in Pennsylvania is Nov. 29.

Also uncalled is Alaska, which has three electoral votes; it is a traditionally red state, and Trump presently has a large lead there.

The Trump team has threatened to take legal action should he come up short in his bid for re-election, raising the specter of another 2000, when the George W. Bush-Al Gore race was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Today’s court appears to lean even further to the right than it did then, when Bush was certified the winner with an electoral majority of 271-266, despite Gore’s winning the popular vote with just under 51 million votes to Bush’s roughly 50.5 million.

Although it did not require the Supreme Court stepping in, Trump also lost the popular vote in 2016 to Hillary Clinton, 65.9 million to 63 million, though he won the electoral vote 304-227.

Around 2:30 this morning, Trump addressed supporters in the White House by saying: “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court, we want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump added.

“It’s a very sad moment to me, a very sad moment, and we are going to win this,” he continued. “As far as I’m concerned, we already have won this, so I want to thank all of our supporters and I want to thank everybody that worked with us.”

But Biden countered, “Look, we feel good about where we are. We really do.”

Biden told supporters in Wilmington, Delaware last night that “We believe we’re on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote, it was going to take a while. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying the votes is finished.”

Congress

While Democrats will retain their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives – though not by the large margin they had hoped for after doing so well in the 2018 midterms ­– their chances of taking control of the Senate appear to be fading.

The GOP holds a 53-47 majority in the Senate, with two independents – Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont – caucusing with Democrats. The latter party thus needs to win four seats to take control; so far, it has won in Arizona, where Mark Kelly defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, and in Colorado, where John Hickenlooper beat incumbent Cory Gardner.

However, Republican Tommy Tuberville bested incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama; Joni Ernst defeated challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa; and incumbent Steve Daines won over Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Locally, U.S. Reps. Jim Himes (CT-4th) and Jahana Hayes (CT-5th), both Democrats, won reelection.

New York

As expected, Democrats will maintain their majorities in both the Empire State’s Senate and Assembly, although several races are again too close to call.

Within Westchester County, in the Senate Democrat Alessandra Biaggi (34th) bested Republican James Gisondi by a 70.6% to 25.6% majority; Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (35th) ran unopposed; and Jamaal Bailey (36th) trounced Conservative Party candidate Robert Diamond, 95.4% to 4.6%.

Yet to be officially called are the 37th, where Shelley Mayer leads Republican Liviu Saimovici and the 39th, where James Skoufis is leading Republican Steve Brescia.

In the race to replace Sen. David Carlucci (D), the favored Democrat Elijah Reichlin-Melnick is trailing Republican William Weber Jr. And in the closely watched 40th, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (R) appears to have defeated incumbent Democrat Peter Harckham, 53% to 47%.

In the State Assembly, Westchester race results were overwhelmingly pro-Democrat. Amy Paulin (88th), J. Gary Pretlow (89th), Nader Sayegh (90th), Steven Otis (91st), and Thomas Abinati (92nd) all ran unopposed. In the 93rd, Democrat Chris Burdick topped John Nuculovic; while the 95th saw Sandra Galef beat Lawrence Chiulli. Republican incumbent Kevin Byrne successfully defended the 94th against Stephanie Keegan.

As for Congress, Democrat Jamaal Bowman defeated Conservative Party candidate Patrick McManus (no Republican filed) in the 16th District. In the 17th, Democrat Mondaire Jones appears to have won the seat held by Nita Lowey, who is retiring after 16 terms; he leads Maureen McArdle-Schulman (R).

In the 18th, incumbent Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney leads Chele Farley.

Other notable New York races found Democrats Jerrold Nadler (10th), Carolyn Maloney (12th), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (14th) all being returned to the U.S. House. The bitter fight between incumbent Max Rose and Republican Nicole Malliotakis appears to favor the challenger, although Rose insists he will triumph once all ballots are counted; presently a little more than 95% have been tallied.

More than 450,000 Westchester residents cast ballots this year, with roughly 250,000 of those voting early. Some 100,000 absentee ballots remain to be counted.

Ben Boykin, chairman, Westchester County Board of Legislators asked residents to be patient as absentee ballots continue to be counted. “Under New York law, mailed-in absentee ballots may be received up to seven days after the election, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day,” he noted. “So all absentee ballots will not even be in the hands of the Board of Elections until Nov. 10.

“Also,” Boykin continued, “because in New York a voter may vote in person even after casting an absentee ballot – an action which disqualifies the absentee ballot – absentee ballots cannot be counted until after all in-person votes are cast.”

The county favored Biden over Trump, 63% to 36%.

Connecticut

Democrats also appear set to retain control of both chambers of the General Assembly – although the picture is still very incomplete as vote-counting contniues.

Chief among those within Fairfield County is the state Senate race between Republican Tony Hwang, who has held his seat in the 28th for three terms, and Michelle McCabe; the latter leads 56.9% to 43.1%, though only 5.26% of the vote has been counted.

Democratic incumbent Bob Duff easily defeated Ellie Kousidis in the 25th, while incumbent Carlo Leone turned back GOP challenger Eva Maldonado in the 27th.

In the 26th, incumbent Will Haskell is leading Kim Healy. In the 22nd, Republican Steven Choi leads incumbent Marilyn Moore by about 200 votes, with 53% of the votes tallied. In the 23rd, incumbent Dennis Bradley leads Josiah Israel. In the 24th, incumbent Julie Kushner is ahead of Susan Chapman.

Republican Kevin Kelly (21st) ran unopposed.

On the Connecticut House side, incumbent Democrat David Arconti has bested Michael Henry in the 109th, while incumbent Bob Godfrey defeated Republican challenger Erin Domenech in the 110th.

Other Democratic incumbents winning reelection were Philip Young (120th), Joseph Gresko (121st); Charlie Stallworth 126th); Chris Perone (137th); Travis Simms (140th); Lucy Dathan (142nd); Caroline Simmons (unopposed, 144th); Patricia Miller (145th); David Michel (146th); and Daniel Fox (148th).

On the Republican incumbent side, Ben McGorty is leading Jose Goncalves in the 122nd, with 60% reporting; David Rutigliano leads Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox by fewer than 200 votes with nearly 100% reporting in the 123rd.

A hotly contested rematch of 2018 between incumbent Mitch Bolinsky and Democratic challenger Rebekah Harriman-Stites for the 106th appears to have gone in Bolinsky’s favor, though no official vote totals have been released.

“I have a lot to process and a whole lot more to say, but for now, I am taking a big break to focus on myself, my family and the full and rewarding life I have, regardless of the result of an election,” said Harriman-Stites, in an apparent near-admission of defeat.

Similarly, no official vote totals have been posted for the 113th, although Republican incumbent Jason Perillo has apparently prevailed over Democrat Elaine Matto; or in the 111th, although Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo has claimed victory over Bob Hebert, flipping what had long been a Republican seat occupied by John Frey for 22 years.

Although minus official tallies, incumbent Democrat Cristin McCarthy Vahey has claimed victory over Joanne Romano-Csonka in the133rd, and Jennifer Leeper has declared a win over incumbent Brian Farnen in the 132nd.

Also lacking any vote totals is the race for the 128th, pitting incumbent Christopher Rosario against Republican Ethan Book; the 129th, where incumbent Steve Stafstrom faces Republican Helene Kouassi; the 130th (incumbent Antonio Felipe vs. Republican Terrence Sullivan); and the 135th (incumbent Jonathan Steinberg vs. Chip Stephens).

Elsewhere in the county, Republican incumbent Stephen Harding leads Kerri Colombo in the 107th; Democrat incumbent Andre Baker leads Jasmin Sanchez by about 800 votes in the 124th, with 25% reporting; Democrat incumbent Jack Hennessy is ahead of Peter Perillo by about 900 votes in the 127th, with 33% reporting; incumbent Republican Laura Devlin is up by less than 100 votes over Carla Volpe with 25% reporting in the 134th; incumbent Democrat Anne Hughes leads John Shaban by 1,500 votes in the 135th with 50% reporting; incumbent Kevin Ryan is ahead of Caleb Espinosa by fewer than 20 votes in the 139th, with 50% reporting; Democrat Stephanie Thomas leads Patrizia Zucaro by roughly 1,300 votes in the 143rd with 80% reporting.

Also, incumbent Democrat Matt Blumenthal leads Dan Maymin by around 500 votes in the 147th; Republican Kimberly Fiorello leads Kathleen Stowe by 1,300 votes in the 149th; incumbent Steve Meskers is ahead of Joseph Kelly by about 1,200 votes in the 150th; and Republican incumbent Harry Arora leads Hector Arzeno by 900 votes in the 151st.

Republican incumbents J.P. Sredzinski, Thomas O’Dea, David Labriola, and Terrie Wood ran unopposed in the 112th, 125th, 131st, and 141st, respectively, as did Democrat Caroline Simmons in the 144th.

Elsewhere, in the race to replace retiring State House Republican Leader Themis Klarides in the 114th, Democrat Mary Welander is leading Dan DeBarba. Democrat Matt Ritter won reelection in the 1st and will replace retiring Joe Aresimowicz as Speaker of the House, while who will replace retiring Minority Senate Leader Len Fasano remains up in the air: One of the favorites, Kevin Witkos, is trailing Democratic challenger Melissa Osborne by about 800 votes in the 8th, with 57% reporting; should that hold up, Kevin Kelly would likely become the leader.

The county favored Biden over Trump, 63% to 35%.