Aquila’s Nest Vineyards aims to make an oenophilic splash in Newtown

When Neviana Zhgaba and Ardian Llomi decided they’d like to try their hand at owning and operating a winery, they knew precisely what approach they would take.

“I love the arts, creating new things, photography,” Zhgaba told the Business Journal. “And I’ve done a lot of graphic design. So we wanted to make this a place where everything ‘fits’ together, from the colors and the presentation to the overall theme, which relies a lot of mythology and history.”

The place in question is Aquila’s Nest Vineyards, a 41-acre space at 56 Pole Bridge Road in Newtown. Although the Naugatuck couple, who plan to build a home on the property, held their grand opening on Nov. 7, they’d already garnered rave reviews from early visitors, Zhgaba said, racking up 1,300 names on their mailing list, 2,700 Facebook followers, and 1,100 Instagram followers.

“It all began with our wanting to own a farm,” she recalled. “We kept looking, and when we found this place we fell in love with it.”

The pair spent the five years after purchasing what had been a farm, perched atop a hill that affords spectacular views of the surrounding woods, turning it into a winery and event space.

The 4,000-square-foot facility shares production space with a 75-seat wine bar and tasting room, which in turn overlooks an outdoor terrace that can seat another 70; it features copies of Greek statuary in keeping with the theme.

The contemporary architecture inside primarily uses steel, as well as large glass windows and doors that allow natural light to stream across the stained concrete floor. A barrel-vaulted ceiling oversees a room featuring soft vintage lighting, a “community” baby grand piano (with a “Play Me” sign), and an array of artwork that features empowering messages from the likes of Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King Jr., and Mother Teresa.

The latter’s presence is hardly a coincidence; her portrait includes the quote, “By blood, I am Albanian. By citizenship, an Indian. As to my calling, I belong to the world.”

Zhgaba and Llomi are themselves Albanian natives, and reflecting that culture – as well as such themes as globalization, sustainability, and women-empowerment – was always going to be a keystone to their presentation, Zhgaba said. She pointed out that “aquila” is Latin for “eagle”; that the bird carried Zeus’ thunderbolts in mythology; and that the Albanian flag features a double-headed eagle.

That focus on heritage extends to the wines themselves. Currently, Aquila’s Nest Vineyard offers five wines, the Queen of Illyria (Red Blend), Princess of Troy (Merlot), Sibyl (Dry Rose), Zana e Malit (Dry Riesling), and Siren (Muscato), priced in the $26 to $34 range; another three varieties are in the works.

Each bottle is adorned with an illustration depicting the image of a constellation, the name of a woman drawn from an ancient Mediterranean myth or historical figure, the inscription of a Latin phrase translated into English on the back, and the Mediterranean story that brings those elements together; the text on the back of each bottle is laid out in the shape of a wineglass.

Community also plays an important role, Zhgaba said, noting that Aquila’s Nest is booking musical guests and entering relationships with local brewery Reverie and Lucas Local oyster bar for tastings. The winery also offers a “Sip & Savor” menu featuring a variety of nuts, dried fruit and crackers from BD Provisions, as well as gourmet chocolate from Castle Hill Chocolate — all purveyors based in Newtown.

“We’ve received such a warm welcome from everyone here – not just the business community, but also the people themselves,” she said.

The winery will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m.; Saturdays from 11-8; and Sundays from 11-6.

“After all,” she laughed, “we have full-time jobs.” Zhgaba is a senior technical program manager at GE in Norwalk, while Lloma is a senior mechanical design engineer at Sonitek in Milford.

Asked if she foresees a time when Aquila’s Nest will become her fulltime occupation, Zhgaba smilingly shook her head.

“I love my job too much,” she said.