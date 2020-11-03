More than 5B political text messages sent during October

Americans received more than 5 billion political text messages during October, according to a new study released by the app RoboKiller, a Teltech brand.

October’s surplus volume of political text messaging represented an 85% spike from September’s level. Residents in five states – California, Florida, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania – received 35% of the total messages, or 871 million politically-tinged texts.

It also appears that text messaging is outpacing robocalls when it comes to political messaging. RoboKiller reported political texts increased by 50% from May to June and have grown by an average of 30% for each subsequent month, while robocalls decreased by 17% from May to June and have remained at a stagnant level ever since.

Furthermore, RoboKiller found that nearly 80% of the text messages included requests for a donation to campaigns, Super PACs or third-party fundraising organizations such as WinRed or ActBlue. RoboKiller’s research affirmed that the majority of messages identified in October were sent by politically affiliated organizations and were not the result of scammers.