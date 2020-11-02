Boehringer Ingelheim appoints Yew Looi Liew as U.S. Human Pharma president

Yew Looi (YL) Liew, formerly corporate senior vice president and head of Human Pharma for Boehringer Ingelheim’s Emerging Markets region, has been appointed president of U.S. Human Pharma at the drug maker’s U.S. headquarters in Ridgefield.

Liew, who succeeds Jean-Michel Boers, will be responsible for developing BI’s human pharma portfolio and preparing the organization for future launches.

“I am energized by the passion YL brings to Boehringer Ingelheim every day to help transform the lives of patients,” said Boers, who in August replaced retiring Wolfgang Baiker as president and CEO, and U.S. Country managing director, of Boehringer Ingelheim USA.

“Having witnessed the rapid growth of the emerging markets region under his leadership,” Boers continued, “I look forward to the positive impact he will have on the continued successful development of our current cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory and specialty care franchises, and the future growth of our pipeline.”

In his prior role, Liew spent the past seven years managing the company’s emerging markets efforts in Greater China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, South Korea, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Central America and South America, which grew to nearly 7,000 employees during his tenure.

Prior to joining BI in 2013, Liew had senior leadership roles at such pharmaceutical companies as Janssen and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He has had positions in sales, marketing, regulatory, clinical, manufacturing and general management in such countries as China, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, and his home country of Malaysia.