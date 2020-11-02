PepsiCo’s MTN Dew brand is expanding its product line into the hot sauce category.

The brand is working in collaboration with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and the Houston-based hot sauce market iBurn on the new product. Dubbed “Joel Embiid’s Hot Habanero,” the label features a photo of the NBA All-Star exhaling fire while smoke billows from his ears, along with the promise of a “citrus and habanero flavor mash up.”

MTN Dew’s social media marketing states the hot sauce “has the distinct citrus flavor that Dew fans know and love, but spicier.”

Earlier this year, MTN Dew invited fans to choose between four flavors – Peri-Peri, Fatalii, Habanero and Datil – with Habanero snagging nearly 40% of votes. MTN Dew will make the product available in a 500-bottle run for release as a marketing promotional product.

“We sampled so many different flavors, spices and peppers while making the sauce – it was crazy,” said Embiid in a statement released by Purchase-based PepsiCo. “And the best part was that we got to bring Dew fans along for the ride. I think people will agree that there is no other hot sauce like this.”