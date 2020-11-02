Tit-for-tat: Mass. adds Conn. to its travel advisory list

Several days after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker complained that it was a “bad idea” for Connecticut to add his state to its travel advisory list, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) puts its Nutmeg State neighbor on its travel advisory list.

Connecticut, along with New Jersey, were added to the MDPH list on Saturday, announcing on Twitter: “All travelers arriving to MA from CT and NJ must fill out a form, quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID test.” Connecticut joins Rhode Island as the only neighboring states included on the Massachusetts list.

While Baker admitted to be unhappy with Connecticut’s actions, he nonetheless urged Massachusetts residents to follow the state’s travel advisory to self-quarantine for 14 days or have proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test if they planned to have a prolonged presence in Connecticut.

“States are doing what they believe is the best thing they can and should do to keep their states safe,” he said during a press conference last week. “We have travel advisories, other people have travel advisories. My one message would be: I think people should do what they can to abide by those.”

However, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has gone on the record saying Massachusetts residents entering his state would not be singled out for scrutiny.

“We’re going to work something out with Massachusetts,” he said in a press conference last week. “It’s absolutely impossible to enforce travel restrictions between contiguous states. People are driving across the border to get milk or something else.”