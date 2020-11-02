UConn Stamford residence hall placed on Covid quarantine

The University of Connecticut placed the residence hall on its Stamford campus under quarantine this past weekend after six new Covid-19 cases among students were identified.

The schools stated that five of the cases were confirmed on Friday and the sixth on Saturday. Another positive Covid-19 case involving a commuter student was also confirmed.

According to the UConn Covid-19 dashboard, there are 235 students living in the residence hall, which opened in 2017. The quarantine period will run for 14 days and students will be tested for Covid-19 during this period.

UConn added that all commuter students taking in-person classes were required to be tested before returning to the campus.