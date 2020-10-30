New Rochelle native Craig Carton returns to WFAN airwaves

New Rochelle native Craig Carton returned to the WFAN booth yesterday, more than three years after he left the airwaves after being convicted for operating a Ponzi scheme.

On Sept. 6, 2017, Carton was arrested by federal agents at his New York City home on criminal charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy. Carton and two co-defendants were alleged to have run a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of some $4.8 million by falsely claiming they had access to millions of dollars of concert tickets at face value.

The scheme was undertaken to help Carton pay significant gambling debts.

In April of 2019, Carton was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to make restitution of $4.8 million. He ultimately served the minimum 36 months, and was released on June 23 of this year.

In his first appearance on WFAN since Sept. 6, 2017 – when he was still cohosting a show with Boomer Esiason – Carton was given an hour on the afternoon drive-time “Evan Roberts Show,” which will be retitled “Roberts & Carton” on Nov. 9, when he begins his regular appearances on the program.

Among his remarks yesterday was a warning to competitors: “You had plenty of time to get better at what you do,” he said. “You didn’t. That’s on you, that’s not on me. Got it? Good.”

The New York Post described Carton as “remorseful and obnoxious” in his return.