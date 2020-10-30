15 remote learning centers across county receiving CARES Act funding

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has announced that $1.27 million in CARES Act funding will be awarded to remote learning centers throughout the county.

Latimer said that, thanks to the federal funding, county taxpayers will bear none of the costs of the move, which will allow students to continue their education at 15 remote learning centers throughout Westchester.

“Our children, and their education, will always remain a top priority,” Latimer said. “Students need to be able to continue their schooling whether it be in person or remote, and parents need to be able to return to work to maintain essential services, and help our local economy bounce back.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said he was “proud to announce Westchester is using $1.27 million of the $168 million I secured for the county in the CARES Act to create remote learning centers and improve Westchester students’ access to education regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

“This funding will ensure that remote centers in Westchester County have the resources needed to provide remote learning and reliable broadband connectivity, to purchase PPE, and to implement safety protocols that will keep children safe while receiving high-quality education and care,” remarked U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York).

The agencies that received a portion of the $1.27 million in CARES Act funding are: