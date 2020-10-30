Cantu Beauty launches mentorship program for Black female entrepreneurs

Cantu Beauty, the multicultural haircare brand owned by Stamford’s PDC Wellness & Personal Care Co., is part of a new initiative to support entrepreneurship by Black female business owners in the beauty industry.

The brand is teaming with the nonprofit 25 Black Women in Beauty to launch the mentorship program, called CantuElevate. The program’s initial endeavors will involve two virtual workshops in November focusing on integrated marketing, social media management, purchasing, media planning, and e-commerce strategies. Later in November, three workshop attendees will be selected for a Cantu-sponsored marketing and media campaign to support their promotional initiatives.

“There has never been a more important time in history to help Black-owned businesses succeed,” says Dametria Mustin, vice president of global marketing at PDC Brands. “CantuElevate has been crafted to build better business ecosystems to help shape the future of beauty. It’s imperative that our industry support Black entrepreneurs through knowledge-sharing programs, initiatives, and funding efforts.”