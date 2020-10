An innovative, new family-owned winery, tasting room and event venue, Aquila’s Nest Vineyards, officially opened to the public Oct. 29. Aquila, Latin for “eagle,” is appropriately perched on a hilltop at 56 Pole Bridge Road in Newtown, and is western Connecticut’s newest gathering place. The 41-acre winery located in northern Fairfield County is the brainchild…