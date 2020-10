The six new brokers joining Houlihan Lawrence Commercial in Rye Brook are Eugene Pepe, Marc Luchansky, Silvio Cangianni, Douglas MacDonald, Jared Stone and Abbye Suskin. Pepe of Rye has been in real estate sales for 15 years and has also managed properties, including his family-owned Pepe Motors dealership. Luchansky of Tarrytown has expertise in multifamily,…