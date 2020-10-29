CVS Health adding rapid-result Covid testing services in CT this week

CVS Health plans to expand its Covid-19 rapid-result testing services in 22 states, including Connecticut, by the end of this week.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said nearly 1,000 CVS pharmacies nationwide will offer rapid-result testing by the end of the year. The tests will be free of charge to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for symptoms.

In addition, rapid-result tests may also be available as a testing option for eligible employees or students affiliated with an organization that has adopted CVS Health’s “Return Ready” return-to-work Covid-19 testing solution.

To date, CVS Health has administered more than 5 million Covid tests since March, and manages more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites at CVS Pharmacy locations in 33 states and Washington, D.C.

Most results from its existing test sites are generally available within 2 to 3 days.

The company is adapting some of those sites and adding new locations to be able to deliver rapid results at nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year. Nearly 100 of the rapid-result test sites will be operational this week.

Fairfield County locations include 146 South St., 303 White St., 47 Lake Ave. Extension; and 35 Padanaram Road in Danbury; 1770 Kings Highway in Fairfield; 6 Willard Road and 281 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk; 1938 W. Main St., 537 Canal St., 969 High Ridge Road, and 66 High Ridge Road in Stamford; and 1 Hawley Lane in Stratford.

“Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of Covid-19 by being able to more quickly identify active Covid-19 infection,” said Dr. David Fairchild, chief medical officer, MinuteClinic. “In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for Covid-19 for seasonal illnesses such as flu or strep and provide appropriate treatment and care.”

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Testing is also available for patients ages 12 to 17; a parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration and must accompany minors ages 15 and younger for testing.

Patients will be provided with a test kit, given instructions, and a CVS Health team member will observe the self-swab process. Patients will be directed to wait outside the store in their vehicle for results. The process, from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results, will generally take approximately 30 minutes.

In addition to Connecticut, the 22 states include Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.