CBIA doubles lobbying team ahead of 2021 legislative session

The state’s largest business organization has added three lobbyists to its government affairs staff.

John Blair, Wyatt Bosworth, and Ashley Zane join the CBIA ahead of the next regular session of the state’s General Assembly, scheduled for Jan. 6.

“They may be new to CBIA, but they are all very familiar with the state capitol and the legislative process,” said Eric Gjede, CBIA’s vice president of government affairs. “They bring a lot of new energy to the team.”

That team includes Gjede; Paul Pescatello, senior counsel and executive director of the Connecticut Bioscience Growth Council; and Eric Brown, vice president of manufacturing policy and outreach.

Blair serves as associate counsel, covering workers’ compensation, banking, energy and judiciary issues. Prior to joining CBIA, he worked for more than 20 years in various roles at the state capitol, serving as clerk of the Finance Committee, as chief of staff in the Office of Health Strategy, and operating his own lobbying and law firm.

Zane joins as government affairs associate, covering issues around the state budget and spending, higher education, environment, and commerce. She was previously a policy analyst with the House Republican Office covering the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding, Appropriations, and Commerce committees.

Bosworth joins CBIA as assistant counsel and will cover the General Assembly’s Public Health, Insurance, and Real Estate, Transportation, Government Administration and Elections, and Planning and Development committees.

He previously worked as a registered lobbyist with Brown Rudnick LLP, representing corporations and nonprofit organizations. He also served as staff assistant to House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) and has years of municipal and statewide campaign consulting experience.