Firearms company Kimber relocating corporate HQ from Yonkers to Alabama

Firearms company Kimber Manufacturing is moving its corporate headquarters from 1 Lawton St. in Yonkers to Troy, Alabama, creating some 360 new jobs.

The move has been expected since 2018, when the company began moving some of its operations to Troy.

Kimber’s new $38 million, 225,000-square-foot headquarters sits on over 80 acres and includes design engineering, product management and manufacturing capabilities. Troy was chosen for a number of reasons, according to a Kimber press release, including its proximity to “top-tier engineering schools as well as gun- and business-friendly support from the city of Troy and the great state of Alabama.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, long a champion of gun-control laws, drew criticism from the gun industry for not classifying it as an essential business at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Kimber is a great place to work, especially if you love firearms,” said Pedi Gega, the firm’s director of assembly and product finishing. “We have two indoor gun ranges, one outdoor range, a state-of-the-art design and prototype fabrication center, and a dynamic team of professionals who pride themselves in producing firearms with unmatched attention to detail, design and performance.

“Every Kimber firearm is created with a unique blend of advanced precision technology and authentic human craftsmanship,” Gega added.