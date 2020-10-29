MA governor objects to having state on CT travel advisory list

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed displeasure at having his state added to Connecticut’s Covid-19 travel advisory list, but he nonetheless urged Bay State residents to respect the advisory.

Massachusetts is the only New England state and the only one of Connecticut’s neighboring states to be placed on the travel advisory. Gov. Ned Lamont signed a revised executive order on Tuesday that exempted New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island from the advisory due to the “interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states.”

Baker, a Republican, shared his objection with his Democratic Connecticut counterpart, but to no avail.

“We said we thought it was a bad idea, and they said, ‘Thank you very much for your opinion,’” he said.

Still, Baker asked Massachusetts residents to abide by the Connecticut edict, which requires travelers from states on the advisory list to self-quarantine for 14 days or have proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test.

“States are doing what they believe is the best thing they can and should do to keep their states safe,” he said during a press conference yesterday. “We have travel advisories, other people have travel advisories. My one message would be: I think people should do what they can to abide by those.”