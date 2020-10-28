Gov. Lamont unveils statewide workforce development plan

A statewide plan on workforce development has been unveiled, outlining a coordinated strategy that Gov. Ned Lamont said is designed to meet both the needs of the current economic environment and those of the future.

The Governor’s Workforce Council led the effort, with input from industry representatives, educators, state agencies, local and national policymakers, community-based organizations, and other key stakeholder groups.

“From the very beginning of my administration, I have emphasized how critical a strong workforce is for the success of Connecticut,” Lamont said.

“This pandemic has made this more relevant than ever. This effort, led by the Governor’s Workforce Council, is laying the foundation for not only a robust workforce, but the long-term success of Connecticut as a whole.”

“The development of this plan is a prime example of how we can convene stakeholders from all across the state, with a wide variety of perspectives, to contribute in a meaningful way to crafting recommendations that will help create a workforce that is inclusive, modern, and high performing,” added Kelli Vallieres, executive director of the Office of Workforce Strategy in the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

The 50-page plan focuses on four key areas:

Developing a workforce agenda that reflects the talent needs of business and industry; Building an educational system that is agile and able to meet these needs; Ensuring students and job seekers have the support they need to maintain participation in the workforce; and Crafting a data system infrastructure that tracks outcomes and progress of the workforce over time.

“The strategic plan is a critical first step in developing a nation-leading workforce in Connecticut, but there is more work to be done,” Garrett Moran, chair of the Governor’s Workforce Council, said.

“This charter lays out the workforce goals and strategies for the state, and I have the utmost confidence in our industry partners, educators, state agencies, and other key stakeholders to effectively implement these recommendations over the coming years.”