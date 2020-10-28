Bridgeport restaurant closed following Covid-mitigation violations

The Ten20 restaurant in Bridgeport has been closed for violating Connecticut’s Covid-mitigating rules for a third time – though the establishment’s owner maintains it has only done so twice.

Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted video footage of a private birthday party that ran from Friday night into early Saturday at the restaurant. The video appears to feature dozens of people packed in tightly, some without face coverings.

“This is what we’re talking about when we mention establishments not obeying the rules,” Lamont posted along with the video. “This was in Bridgeport over the weekend. The less of this we see, the stronger our response will be. This isn’t fair to all of the restaurants across Connecticut looking out for their customers.”

In response, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim tweeted: “Yesterday the establishment was Closed -this is their 3rd violation of COVID Executive Orders. They now have to appeal to State to reopen. #Safety is of utmost importance for #Bridgeport residents and businesses. We must follow the protocols & guidelines. #Mask #NoGatherings.”

Mitch Noel, who owns the restaurant at 1450 Barnum Ave., maintains that Ten20 has been closed by the city for Covid-related violations twice, not three times, in which case the restaurant’s reopening would not be subject to state approval.

The restaurant has posted video on Instagram demonstrating its sanitation and sterilization practices.