Sikorsky snags Navy contract for six CH-53K helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft has been awarded a $550.4 million contract modification to a previously awarded contract to produce six CH-53K King Stallion helicopters for the U.S. Navy’s heavy-lift missions.

Work is expected to be completed by July 2024, with one-third of the work being handled from Sikorsky’s facility in Stratford.

The CH-53K is a sea-based helicopter that carries military troops, cargo and armored vehicles.

Separately, Sikorsky had also recently received a $13.7 million contract modification to supply one UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to Jordan. Work will be performed in Stratford with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, and the aircraft will be used to facilitate the air transportation of the Jordanian royal family.