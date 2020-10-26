Connecticut receives $145M in federal funds for replacing bridges

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) received approximately $145 million from the Federal-State Partnership for State of Good Repair Grant Program to fund the replacements of the Walk Bridge in Norwalk and the Connecticut River Bridge between Old Lyme and Old Saybrook.

CTDOT, in partnership with Amtrak, received $79.7 million for replacing the Walk Bridge – formally known as the Norwalk River Railroad Bridge, which was built in 1896. CTDOT and Amtrak will also receive $65.2 million to build a new version of the Connecticut River Bridge, which was opened in 1907.

“One of Connecticut’s many strengths is the state’s access to rail and the major cities to our East and South,” said Gov. Ned Lamont in a press statement announcing the allocated funds.

“Fixing our aging bridges is about public safety and speeding up our transportation system. Our Department of Transportation will do a great job in making these improvements for our rail passengers. Thank you to the Connecticut Congressional delegation for their support of the state’s applications.”