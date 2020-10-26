Funding to help cover employee costs still available, workforce board says

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board (WPWDB) has issued a reminder that it still has federal CARES Act funding to assist employers in hiring new staff members or bringing back employees who were laid off due to the pandemic. The money is available through a WPWDB program called Experience Works. The program’s ability to draw on CARES funding ends Dec. 30 of this year, but WPWDB said it will work with employers for continued employment/training services.

WPWDB’s Executive Director Thom Kleiner said, “Our employment services staff is ready to accept applications and answer any questions to facilitate the fast activation of potential hires or rehires to their staff. We are eager to provide immediate assistance to alleviate some of the financial duress employers and employees are facing.”

Obtaining the CARES Act assistance through WPWDB isn’t the same as when a business applies for and receives direct funding in that the people are not compensated via the regular payroll of the business. WPWDB pays the people as independent contractors providing services for WPWDB. Although the employees receive 100% of their wages at the usual wage rate commensurate for their job description and title, WPWDB does not withhold employment and income taxes and reports the money the person has received using a 1099 form rather than a W-2. It’s up to the individual recipient of the funds to take care of paying the taxes.