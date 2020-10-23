Four HV liquor licenses suspended in midst of statewide crackdown

As part of the campaign by New York state to enforce restrictions on the activities and numbers of patrons permitted in bars and restaurants because of the Covid-19 outbreak, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the suspension of more liquor licenses.

The 21 new suspensions bring the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 238. Four of those announced today were in the Hudson Valley.

If the charges that resulted in the suspensions are upheld, it could lead to fines of $10,000 per violation charged against each establishment and, in the most serious cases, permanent revocation of the licenses.

“Rules are only as good as enforcement, and as we have ramped up checks on bars and restaurants, compliance has increased, creating a safer environment for everyone,” Cuomo said. “A small number of business owners still don’t think the rules apply to them.”

Vincent Bradley, chairman of the State Liquor Authority (SLA) said: “The increase in compliance we’ve seen is encouraging but not surprising, given the fact the overwhelming majority of bar and restaurant owners are hardworking, conscientious operators that put the health of their employees, patrons and communities first.

“However,” he added, “as the risks associated with noncompliance by just a few bad actors remains high, the task force will continue our work to ensure a handful of reckless business owners do not halt or reverse our state’s progress.”

The liquor license held by El Nuevo Jomas Tavern at 112 Westchester Ave. in Port Chester was suspended as a result of officers with the Port Chester Police Department finding a large party underway with approximately 200 people on hand — despite a maximum legal occupancy of only 90, which should be reduced to just 45 under the Covid regulations.

Police noted few patrons were wearing facial coverings. They confiscated 18 hookahs that had been used for smoking and found that the fire alarm system appeared to have been disarmed.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department visited La Bohemia Restaurant at 12 East 1st St. in that city and found more than 100 patrons inside. About 90 were crammed into a second-floor space that has a normal maximum occupancy of 49, that should have been reduced to a maximum of 25 under the Covid restrictions.

The police reported a nightclub-like atmosphere existed even though the place is licensed as a restaurant. Patrons were not wearing masks and were standing shoulder-to-shoulder while ignoring social distancing. There was no evidence of food being served, which is a requirement in order to serve alcoholic beverages under the Covid regulations.

In addition, a disc jockey was providing music and numerous patrons were smoking hookahs in apparent violation of the state’s Indoor Smoking Act. The establishment’s liquor license has been suspended.

SLA inspectors went to The Mahopac Inn at 927 South Lake Blvd. in Mahopac to follow up on previous warnings about social distancing violations and that visit led to suspension of the liquor license.

The SLA investigators were seated at the bar with patrons only two feet away on each side, instead of six feet. They were served by a bartender with a facial covering worn below his nose.

Investigators noted there were approximately 30 patrons with four standing and drinking while listening to a band. The inspectors said that less than an hour later, the bar was packed with patrons, consuming alcohol and walking freely throughout the premises without facial coverings. Investigators observed a second bartender without a facial covering and at no time witnessed staff even attempting to enforce social distancing.

There was a license suspension of an establishment in Newburgh after SLA investigators visited the La Botella Bar & Restaurant at 136 Lake St., following complaints of crowding and social distancing violations.

They found a deejay performing and approximately 100 patrons inside, including approximately 15 people dancing and another dozen playing pool, all in violation of regulations.

Patrons were standing two rows deep at the bar, where an investigator was eventually able to order a drink without food from a bartender who wasn’t wearing a facial covering.

Investigators noted that none of the six employees present were wearing facial coverings or attempting to enforce social distancing and patrons were freely milling around instead of being seated as required while consuming alcohol.