Latimer says county’s economic recovery is unclear

In his third State of the County Address, delivered last night, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the county has a lot of rebuilding to do make its way out from under the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While not providing a laundry list of specific plans, he said that the extent and speed of the recovery depends on funding. The county, like other governments and businesses, has been affected by the economic slowdown in the wake of efforts to control spread of the virus.

“We have closed the 2020 budget with no layoffs, no furloughs and no service cuts. We now turn our attention to the 2021 budget. What is in store is still unclear,” Latimer said. “Much depends on Washington and Albany. But I can tell you we are spending long days and nights advocating for federal and state help, and we won’t stop until we do what is best for each of you.”

The new budget had yet to be finalized when Latimer delivered his speech at the Board of Legislators’ chambers in the County Office Building in White Plains. Because of the pandemic, the usually packed house was replaced by cameras transmitting the event virtually.

However, the capital spending part of the budget has been issued: It totals $4.49 billion, including $231.8 million in new appropriations.

Latimer likened the fallout from Covid-19 to a storm that has pummeled the county.

“We all know the storm clouds still hang over us, we know this squall is far from over, but I am here to tell you tonight that the state of our county is fierce,” Latimer said. “We are our county, every single one of us, and we are imaginative, and resourceful, and we will not let any storm, no matter how heavy the rain or how vicious the winds, claim victory over us. Ever.”

Latimer reviewed some of his administration’s accomplishments in the past year. These included:

A cutting the county property tax levy by $1 million in the previous budget;

Reestablishing the Community Development Block Grant Program;

Breaking ground on the project to rebuild the Memorial Field in Mount Vernon;

Funding the Food Scrap Recycling Program;

Expanding fair and affordable housing initiatives.

Latimer praised County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler and her department for their Covid-19 response. He noted the county allocated $10 million in funding to create an initiative to support small businesses and nonprofits facing challenges due to the virus.

He pointed to the Opportunity Zones Program to encourage investments in Westchester’s municipalities, as well as the Shared Services Program, designed to help municipalities find ways to save taxpayer dollars by sharing resources, technology and areas of expertise. He noted that he signed Executive Orders creating a Westchester County Arab-American Advisory Board and the Asian-American Advisory Board and signed legislation creating an Advisory Council on People with Disabilities.

Latimer reported that just a few days ago, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded — after five years of monitoring the Westchester County Jail — that it has met the conditions to improve the treatment of inmates.

Latimer further noted that his administration has worked to ensure smooth voting in this year’s elections.

“While the Westchester Board of Elections is state-controlled, we are all in this together. I want people to vote, I want them to be engaged,” Latimer said.

He said the county is ready to help with additional polling place inspectors, replacement polling sites and promoting early voting.

Latimer said a police training reform group has been formed to review procedures and policies at the County Police Academy.

“The working group is comprised of county and local police professionals, individuals who serve on the Human Rights Commission, on the county’s police board, members of the African-American clergy and justice activists, who have all spent months reviewing in detail all of the procedures and policies that are used at the County Police Academy to train new police recruits, and to provide in-service training for those that are already working in law enforcement,” he explained.

Latimer said that with the easing of state restrictions, movie and TV production is resuming in the county.

“It’s not surprising that production companies want to be in Westchester County. With a small commercial production just completed in the Village of Mamaroneck, a music video shoot scheduled for Playland, and several other productions considering locations here, Westchester is on its way back,” Latimer said.

“We yearn for the raging storm to calm. We long for still waters,” he noted. “The challenges we face are many and great, and they will take time, but I’m vowing to you, they will be met.”