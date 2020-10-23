Aldi, Floor & Decor to take over Kohl’s property in Fairfield

The Fairfield commercial space occupied by Kohl’s will have two new tenants in 2021: the grocery chain Aldi and the flooring supplies retailer Floor & Decor.

The property at 290 Tunxis Hill Road has been operating for 20 years in a space previously occupied by the now-defunct Caldors retail chain. The Kohl’s outlet is part of a three-parcel, 100,000-square-foot property that includes a car wash and parking lot that was sold last year for $12.5 million to Tunxis Associates.

Fairfield’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval for the two new tenants in the space. This will be the second Fairfield County location for Aldi – the chain has a Danbury location, plus 11 stores across Connecticut – and the first Fairfield County outlet for Floor & Decor, which operates a single Connecticut store in Orange.

No opening dates have been set for the new stores.