Elliott Management to open office in Greenwich as it moves HQ from NYC to Florida

Elliott Management to open office in Greenwich as it moves HQ from...

Elliott Management, the $41 billion hedge fund founded by Paul Singer, plans to open offices in Greenwich and in Florida as part of its decision to relocate its headquarters from New York City to West Palm Beach.

One of the reasons for the move out of Manhattan reportedly is that it will make it easier for employees to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Elliott Co-CEO Jonathan Pollock lives in Florida, Singer will continue to work in the New York area.

A specific Greenwich location has not been announced.

Elliott employs about 500 people in offices that also include London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong and northern California.