Westport First Selectman Marpe self-quarantining after Covid exposure

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe is self-quaranting after having direct contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19, according to a town news release.

The announcement said that Marpe will stay quarantined for the required two weeks or until he receives a negative Covid-19 test. The unnamed individual with whom Marpe interacted tested positive on Wednesday.

“In an abundance of caution, Mr. Marpe is currently advising all individuals with whom he came into contact of the situation, and he is taking the proper precautions,” the release said.

Earlier this year, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi tested positive for the coronavirus on two separate occasions.