Cortlandt wind power manufacturing plan killed

AKRF — the New York City-based consulting firm that has offices in White Plains and Stamford, among other cities — has withdrawn its proposal to bring a manufacturing plant that would make components for offshore wind-powered electric generators to the town of Cortlandt.

The proposal did not generate the community support that was hoped for. At a recent meeting of the Town Board, Cortlandt’s Town Supervisor Linda Puglisi was one of those who opposed the idea.

“The Port Cortlandt team has decided to withdraw its application for the redevelopment of Town of Cortlandt property as an offshore wind port and manufacturing facility,” Michael P. Lee and Anthony P. Russo of AKRF wrote to Puglisi and the Town Board.

They recounted that they undertook extensive community engagement over the course of a year, including numerous virtual meetings, public presentations, site tours, and a public website.

“We were inspired by many supporters who shared our vision to promote large-scale renewable energy to address climate change, create local jobs/significant economic opportunities, and secure additional long-term revenues for the Hendrick Hudson School District,” Lee and Russo said, while acknowledging that enough support did not materialize.

They mentioned that part of the problem was caused by the pandemic, which restricted the ability to hold in-person large meetings.

“Out of our overwhelming respect for the local community, and in consideration of the invaluable perspectives shared with our team, we will suspend our efforts at this time,” Lee and Russo said. They noted that AKRF would not be going ahead with the planned environmental review process.

They submitted a document addressing concerns that were raised in recent public forums and meetings and offered to be available should there be any questions or a need for additional information.

The intent was to participate in a competition for $220 million in funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to build and deploy equipment for offshore wind farms.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has committed to having New York develop offshore wind farms capable of generating 9,000 megawatts of electricity by 2035. The plant proposed for Cortlandt would have been designed to build the wind turbines and then ship the components via barge to the construction sites south of Long Island.

AKRF had developed a plan that would have put up a manufacturing plant for the wind farm components on a 54-acre site owned by the Town of Cortlandt in Verplanck. Lee had previously told the Business Journal, “With respect to the design and concepts, it’s been over a year effort on our part.”

“We’ve been doing intense designs and layouts, consultation with industry about the site,” Lee added. “This is clean technology. They’re not the type of noxious or other activities that wouldn’t be able to go in this community. We know people are concerned about noise and traffic and lighting and visuals. We have crafted it to minimize impact on the communities.”

The fabrication facility likely would have been leased to one of the three major manufacturers that are leaders in the wind turbine field and the operators of the wind farms would subcontract work to that manufacturer. MHI Vestas, Siemens Gamesa and GE Renewable Energy are the major turbine manufacturers.

AKRF had said that Cortlandt’s comparatively southern location along the Hudson River made the site highly competitive especially when compared with other river communities that are further north.