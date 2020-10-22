Amazon’s new Danbury delivery station in Danbury is seeking to fill more than 100 full- and part-time jobs.

The 148,000-square-foot facility at 8-24 Old Sherman Turnpike receives packages from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers in order to “help speed up deliveries,” according to the retail behemoth.

In celebration of the Danbury delivery station launch, Amazon fulfilled $10,000 worth of Amazon wish list items for the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury including laptops, printers, televisions, mattresses, bedding, school supplies, backpacks, and personal care products.

“Amazonians” also hosted a food truck lunch for WCGD employees and volunteers to acknowledge the work they do to support women and children in need.

Information about available jobs at the Danbury delivery station, all of which pay at least $15 per hour, can be found here.