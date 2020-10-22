Former Disney exec claims tenants in Greenwich mansion have become squatters

A former Disney executive is accusing the couple renting his $2.2 million Greenwich mansion of becoming squatters at his property, while the tenants claim their landlord has not been entirely honest in describing the home’s amenities.

According to a New York Post report, Lawrence Rutkowski is alleging that A. Mark Getachew and Denora Getachew have not made their $11,000 monthly rent payments at his 9 Stallion Trail property since June. In an affidavit in Norwalk Housing Court, Rutowski accused his tenants of making repairs to the property’s swimming pool without his permission that resulted in a $45,000 bill, adding the alleged problems with the pool could have been fixed for only $3,000.

Rutkowski stated that he offered to release the couple from their lease, but they are taking advantage of an edict issued by Gov. Ned Lamont that prevents landlords from evicting tenants during the pandemic for nonpayment of rent.

“It is clear that they have no intention of paying rent – now or in the future because they know Gov. Lamont keeps extending the ‘no-eviction’ moratorium,” Rutkowski charged in his affidavit.

For their part, the Getachews filed a claim against Rutkowski in housing court, alleging their landlord lied to them by claiming the property’s pool, hot tub and waterfall “were in good working condition” when they signed the lease. The Getachews said Rutkowski initially promised to deduct repair costs from their rent, but later reneged on his word.

“In total, tenants have incurred no less than $46,356.22 to repair and replace broken items in and on the premises … that are landlord’s responsibility to address,” the Getachews’ complaint stated.

Rutkowski is a California resident and former vice president and controller at Walt Disney Studios; he currently is the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

A. Mark Getachew is a partner in the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and his wife Denora is New York executive director of the nonprofit Generation Citizen.