Award-winning Sweet Peas Cafe in New Windsor closes

Sweet Peas Cafe, a popular New Windsor restaurant, has permanently closed, with its owners citing the Covid-19 pandemic for its demise.

Opened in 2014 as a breakfast and lunch destination, the restaurant playfully named its meals after classic songs, including the “You Are My Sunshine” western omelet, the “Born to Be Wild” burrito and the “Under the Sea” sandwich mixing shrimp, scallop and crab cake. In April 2019, the restaurant received the Empire Business Award from the New York state senate for its support of active duty military personnel and veterans.

In a posting on its Facebook page, the restaurant’s management stated they were continuing to be “proactive in finding a solution to continue to love and support our customers at our beloved Sweet Peas Cafe,” adding that they were open to selling the business. But for now, the management lamented the business was unable to continue.

“We mourn the time we spent sharing good company and food with our active and veteran community,” the Facebook statement said. “We want to thank everyone who has supported us and the community throughout the years and especially during the pandemic. The friendships and business thrived pre-pandemic and that was an accomplishment to be proud of. Words cannot express how amazing it has been to serve our loyal customers.”