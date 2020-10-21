Home Fairfield XPO Logistics creating 15,000 jobs ahead of holidays

XPO Logistics creating 15,000 jobs ahead of holidays

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

XPO Logistics is recruiting to fill 15,000 job openings in North America ahead of the holiday season.

Image courtesy XPO Logistics

The Greenwich-based firm is hiring permanent, seasonal, full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried roles in its logistics, transportation and corporate operations. Distribution center jobs – the largest portion of the recruitment program – represent approximately 8,000 positions across the U.S., with jobs in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, California, Georgia, Tennessee and other states. The company’s goal is to fill all openings by Nov. 15.

Eligible seasonal distribution center workers may receive additional peak incentive pay, premium overtime pay, weekly bonuses or referral bonuses. Drivers may be eligible for sign-on or retention bonuses, and qualifying applicants who are interested in a commercial driving career may be able to train tuition-free for their CDL-A license, while earning income at an XPO less-than-truckload service center.

“Our retail and e-commerce customers are looking forward to a strong holiday season, with continued momentum into 2021,” XPO President Troy Cooper said in a statement. “We expect that about 40% of our seasonal hires will move into permanent positions after the holidays.”

For more information on available positions, click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here