Ex-hockey star Martin St. Louis selling Greenwich home for $16M

Former professional hockey player Martin St. Louis is selling his Greenwich home for $15.99 million.

The residence at 22 Pilot Rock Lane in the Riverside community is a waterfront property on 1.31 acres. The home spans 7,258 feet and includes five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half-baths, plus a private kayak launch and a three-car garage.

St. Louis bought the property in 2012 for $6.2 million and the home was custom built in 2015. According to Realtor.com, the home is in contingent sale status and St. Louis and his family are moving to Florida.

St. Louis had an 18-year career in professional hockey that included playing for the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning. He retired in 2015 and was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. After his sports career, he co-founded Seven7, a Stamford-based private investment company.