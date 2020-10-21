Citi joins Mastercard’s True Name program for transgender and nonbinary consumers

Mastercard has announced that Citi has become the latest bank to participate in its True Name program that enables transgender and nonbinary people to use their chosen name on their credit cards.

The Purchase-headquartered Mastercard debuted the True Name feature last December, making it the first credit card issuer to allow transgender and nonbinary consumers to use their chosen name on their cards without having to go through a legal change of name. BMO Harris Bank, a Chicago-based regional bank, was the first financial institution to sign onto the feature, and Citi is the first major U.S. bank to participate in this initiative.

“Since introducing the True Name feature, we’ve received incredible feedback from our partners and allies within the transgender and nonbinary communities on how the capability has eased a major pain point in their lives,” said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of marketing and communications for Mastercard. “By working with Citi and its significant network, we’re thrilled that we’ll be able to extend the reach and impact of the True Name initiative.”

“At Citi, we are passionate about ensuring our customers feel recognized, accepted and empowered to be their true selves,” said Carla Hassan, Citi chief marketing officer. “We’re incredibly proud to launch the True Name feature, through our relationship with Mastercard, because we strongly believe that our customers should have the opportunity to be called by the name that represents who they really are.”