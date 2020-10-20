The Current Pulse of Manufacturing & Distribution Firms

On this edition of Citrin Cooperman’s Corner Chats, Peter Katz of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals talks with Mark Fagan, a partner in the Citrin Cooperman White Plains office, about the company’s latest manufacturing and distribution pulse survey in addition to exploring some of the ways Covid-19 has been mandating changes for businesses of all sizes. Mark has more than 25 years of audit, tax and business advisory experience. He is a member of Citrin Cooperman’s executive committee and the firm’s audit and test committee and is co-practice leader for Citrin Cooperman’s manufacturing and distribution practice.